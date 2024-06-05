Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 1,979,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after buying an additional 1,096,473 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $4,214,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 124.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,634 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 68.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 525,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 41.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 708,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 205,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.