VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

CDC stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $874.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,799.33%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

