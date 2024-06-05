Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-$0.20 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.