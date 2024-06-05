Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. 5,801,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,130,535. The firm has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

