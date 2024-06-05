Verge Market Cap Reaches $100.36 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Verge has a market cap of $100.36 million and $3.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,126.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00676829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00118228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00225735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00089175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

