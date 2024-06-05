Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 29.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veradigm by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,137 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Veradigm by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

