Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.00

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 35994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6638 per share. This is a boost from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

