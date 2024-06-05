Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $221,058,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $263.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

