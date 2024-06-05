Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,723. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

