Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. 8,273,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.