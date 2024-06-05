Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 899,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 334,740 shares.The stock last traded at $120.42 and had previously closed at $119.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

