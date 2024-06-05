Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $180.97. The company had a trading volume of 183,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,816. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.