VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:EBND)

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 2nd.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
