Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 6,961 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Valhi Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a PE ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

