Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $193.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $182.63 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.