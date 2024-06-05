UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.
About UTStarcom
