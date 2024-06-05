Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.99

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 326192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $727.99 million, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

