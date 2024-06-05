UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.1% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 54,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

