UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,000 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares in the company, valued at $138,208,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44.

On Monday, April 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60.

On Thursday, March 28th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.19. 417,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

