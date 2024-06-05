Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP) Insider Jason Carroll Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP – Get Free Report) insider Jason Carroll acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,778.52).
Jason Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Jason Carroll bought 500,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,053.69).
Tryptamine Therapeutics Stock Performance
