TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,279. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

Insider Activity

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBK

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.