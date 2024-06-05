TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 3.7%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.43. 40,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 762,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $124,412.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,176 shares of company stock worth $31,661,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

