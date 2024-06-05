Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 164.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Transcat worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Transcat by 118.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 31.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Northland Securities downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $756,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at $222,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,230 shares of company stock worth $3,056,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TRNS traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $147.00.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

