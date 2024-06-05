Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

