Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $10.74 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 332.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $236.30. 1,166,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.25 and its 200-day moving average is $237.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

