Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 41,782 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. 3,630,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,004. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

