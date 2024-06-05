Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,083 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.