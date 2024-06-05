Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 14,368 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 116.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.23. 816,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

