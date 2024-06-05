Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Trading Down 0%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) shares were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $55.90. Approximately 552,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,970,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,882,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 217.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 173.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

