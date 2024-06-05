TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $420.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $399.64 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $214.20 and a 1-year high of $452.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.07 and a 200-day moving average of $385.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.