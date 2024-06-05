Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $633.20 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00051080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,570,967,167 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.