Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.83 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $618.76 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00051016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,570,280,406 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.