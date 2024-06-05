The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,180 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $649,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,688. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

