The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Purchases $29,962.80 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 115,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.40. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
