The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Purchases $29,962.80 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Haydee Olinger purchased 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 115,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.40. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.