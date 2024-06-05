The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,335. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

