The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,945,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221,368 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $885,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. 5,447,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

