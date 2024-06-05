The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 3.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ COO traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. 105,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.