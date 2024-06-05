Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.96

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $942.20 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000919 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,004,894,547 coins and its circulating supply is 984,330,137 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

