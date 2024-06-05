Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $488.67 million and approximately $44.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 758,652,099 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
