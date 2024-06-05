Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 3.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88). 43,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 44,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.92).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.35. The company has a market capitalization of £59.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Stories

