Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Big Lots alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIG

Big Lots Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BIG opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 152,677 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 549.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 99,011 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Big Lots by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.