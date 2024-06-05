Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.61. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 7,031,627 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tellurian by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 332,323 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 70.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

