Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $201.29

Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.29 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 200.45 ($2.57), with a volume of 206672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.60 ($2.47).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.37) to GBX 205 ($2.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group Stock Performance

Team Internet Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £506.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. Team Internet Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

About Team Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.