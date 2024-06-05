TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $153.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of TEL opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

