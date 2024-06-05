Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.22

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 729187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 818,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,169. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $147,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

