Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 1.6% Higher

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.15 and last traded at $153.40. 6,531,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,852,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $790.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.