T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 227,604 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $31,420,732.20.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20.

On Monday, May 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $31,037,598.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30.

On Friday, May 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $31,149,504.10.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,238,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.