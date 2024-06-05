Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 2576029400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78.
Supply@ME Capital Company Profile
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
