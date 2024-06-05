Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $771.61

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $771.61, but opened at $795.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $786.60, with a volume of 1,032,080 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 47.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

