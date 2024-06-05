Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) PT Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of -1.04. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

